A teenager faces court today charged with shouting racist abuse at people on Brighton seafront.

Max Ritchings, 18, is due to appear before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, at Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Wednesday 28 August).

Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton have charged a man with a racially aggravated harassment and inciting violence online.

“On Sunday 4 August, officers were called to a report of a man standing on top of a phone box at around 10.30pm in Madeira Drive.

“He was heard to shout general racial abuse, including targeting two people in the street specifically.

“Max Ritchings, 18, of Buckeridge Way, in Haywards Heath, was arrested at the scene and released on conditional bail.

“On Tuesday 6 August, police were made aware of concerning messages posted to Ritchings’s social media two days earlier, involving racist language related to civil unrest seen across the country.

“Ritchings was subsequently charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment and encouraging or assisting in the commission of offences, believing one/more will be committed.

“He pleaded not guilty to both charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 August and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 28 August.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Pack said: “Racist and threatening language will not be tolerated online or on the streets and anyone suspected of such behaviour will be met with a robust response.

“We will continue to engage with the public and work with our partners to identify any issues and take appropriate action.”