The ankle injury suffered by new Brighton and Hove Albion striker Matt O’Riley on his debut this week will require surgery, head coach Fabian Hürzeler said today (Thursday 29 August).

Hürzeler said that the £25 million new signing suffered “a bad injury” in the Carabao Cup tie against Crawley Town at the Amex on Tuesday.

O’Riley, who signed from Celtic earlier this week, was substituted less than 10 minutes into the match which ended with a 4-0 win to Brighton.

Hürzeler said: “It’s like we expected – a bad injury. He needs surgery on his ankle. I can’t say how long we expect him to be out. We have to look how the rehab will go.

“But of course it’s a tough one for us. We will try to support him the best way we can.

“We tried to get him as fast as possible on the pitch and let’s hope he will be back soon. It’s terrible luck for Matt and the club.”

O’Riley, a former Fulham academy graduate, had a hand in 31 goals in the Scottish top flight for Celtic last season and netted during their win against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

Hürzeler praised the Denmark midfielder’s attitude after his injury on his debut at the Amex, saying: “I had a small chat with him yesterday. It’s not the best situation.

“He’s very, very disappointed, but he is a good character, and he’s a very positive guy, and immediately he’s looking to the future and says that he will be back soon and he’ll come back stronger.

“That’s a very positive thing. I like his attitude. It is very important that you also stay mentally strong in tough moments like this because you can’t change it in the end. That’s why I think he will come back strong.”

Brighton face Arsenal on Saturday, with both sides having won their first two Premier League matches of the season.

Hürzeler had high praise for Mikel Arteta’s side, saying: “They’re one of the best teams in the world at the moment.

“They don’t have a lot of weaknesses. They have quality and solutions for all phases.”