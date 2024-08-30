Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has gone out on loan to Championship side Hull City for the rest of the season.

At Brighton, 23-year-old Rushworth is up against Netherlands international Bart Verbruggen, 22, and 34-year-old Jason Steele.

The Seagulls have two other goalkeepers out on loan – Tom McGill, 24, at the MK Dons and Kjell Scherpen, also 24, at Austrian side Sturm Graz.

Rushworth told the Hully City club website: “I’m really pleased and buzzing to finally get it sorted, play in front of the fans and get integrated into the squad.

“I didn’t know if I was going out on loan or staying. I want to play and knowing there was interest and how the team plays in possession, it will favour me and my attributes.

“I’ll bring energy and feed off the fans. My in-possession game is one of my strengths, along with my shot-stopping.

“The manager wants me to play mixed football – really nice from the back but also know if there are advantages further up the pitch that playing one ball into the final third is better.

“The location was also a factor. I’m from Halifax – it’s closer to home – and my family can come and watch as many games as possible.”

Albion said: “Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has joined Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan.”

First-team goalkeeping coach Jack Stern said: “This is another good loan for Carl at a level he knows and one at which he has acquitted himself well last season.

“It’s an opportunity for him to get more experience in the Championship and to continue his development.

“We will be watching his progress and wish Carl well for the season ahead.”

Albion added: “Rushworth joined Albion from Halifax Town in 2019 and, after spending the second half of the 2019-20 season with Worthing, he joined Walsall in July 2021 and made 43 appearances for the League Two club.

“A year later he linked up with League One Lincoln City, making more than 40 appearances, before a successful loan with Swansea City in the Championship last season.

“With the Swans he made 48 appearances across all competitions and kept 11 clean sheets. He also won the club’s Player of the Season Award.

“He has represented England at under-19, under-20, under-21 and under-23 level – and was part of the England squad that won the European Under-21 Championships last summer.”