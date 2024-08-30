Scotland international Billy Gilmour has left Brighton and Hove Albion for Napoli in a deal reported to be worth an initial £12 million and up to £16 million with add ons.

The impressive former Glasgow Rangers midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation and rejoins the Italian side’s head coach Antonio Conte, with the pair having previously worked together at Chelsea.

Gilmour’s departure is one of a number of last-minute deals announced as the summer transfer window closed tonight (Friday 30 August).

Albion said: “Billy Gilmour has completed a permanent move to Napoli, for undisclosed terms.

“The Scotland international spent two years at the Amex, making 60 appearances in all competitions.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Billy quickly established himself as a popular figure in the dressing room and was a key player last season when we competed in the Europa League for the first time.

“We wish him the best of luck with this move to Italy and thank him for his efforts with the club.”

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the short time I worked with Billy. He’s a great professional and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Albion added: “The 23-year-old signed for us in 2022 after five years with Chelsea where he won the Champions League in 2021.

“The former Glasgow Rangers player has represented his country on 30 occasions, scoring his first goal in 2023 against France and playing in this summer’s Euros in Germany.”

He will join Scott McTominay who is leaving Manchester United for Napoli.

Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined Blackburn on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls on a four-year contract in July from Arsenal.

Albion also said: “The club can confirm that midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal on undisclosed terms.”

Hürzeler said: “This is an opportunity for Mo to play again in the Bundesliga, an environment he knows well from his time with Dortmund and Stuttgart.

“We wish him all the best for his future and thank him for his efforts during his time with the club.”

Albion said: “The 28-year-old midfielder joined Albion in June 2023 from Borussia Dortmund and made 14 appearances in all competitions before spending the second half of the season with Stuttgart.”

Jeremy Sarmiento will aim to earn promotion from the Championship for a second straight campaign after joining Burnley on a season-long loan.

Albion said: “The Ecuador international heads to Turf Moor after an excellent pre-season and on the back of promotion from the Championship with Ipswich Town last season.”

Hürzeler said: “Jeremy has worked hard across pre-season and done very well in the games he’s played for us, including at Everton and against Crawley this week.

“His attitude has been first-class and this will benefit him for the season ahead with Burnley which we will be watching with great interest.

“Gordon Greer and the team will monitor his progress and we wish him all the very best for the season ahead.”

Sarmiento joined Albion from Portuguese side Benfica in July 2021. A former England Under-17 international, he came through the ranks with Charlton Athletic, before signing for Benfica in 2018.

He made his debut for Albion in the Carabao Cup victory over Swansea City in September 2021 before making his first appearance in the Premier League later that season as a substitute in the goalless draw against Leeds United.

He was called up for his international debut with Ecuador in October 2021 and featured for them at the World Cup in Qatar a year later.

Albion added: “He made his breakthrough in the Premier League during the second half of the 2022-23 season and finished that campaign with seven Premier League appearances and one assist.

“Last season Jeremy spent the first half of the season with West Bromwich Albion where he made 20 Championship appearances scoring twice.

“He switched to Ipswich during the January transfer window and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League – scoring the crucial goal that sealed their vital 3-2 win over promotion rivals Southampton during the run in.

“Jeremy came on as a sub in the 3-0 win at Everton on the opening day of this season and scored his first senior goal for the club in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Crawley Town.”

Earlier today Albion said that goalkeeper Carl Rushworth would spend the rest of the season on loan to Hull City.

This evening the club said that defender Odel Offiah is joining League One club Blackpool on loan for the rest of the season.

Hürzeler said: “Odel has had some Premier League experience and this is an opportunity for him to play regularly and continue his development at a good level.

“We wish him every success and our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will keep an eye on his progress.”

Albion said: “The 21-year-old joined the club in 2020 and quickly established himself in our under-21 squad.

“Odel made his debut for Albion in a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in August and his first Premier League appearance came as a substitute against Nottingham Forest in April 2023.

“He spent the start of last season on loan with Hearts, where he made nine appearances and scored on his debut.

“In April he made four more Premier League appearances including his full debut against Bournemouth.”

Yesterday Albion said: “Midfielder Malick Yalcouye has joined Austrian club Sturm Graz on a season-long loan.”

Hürzeler said: “Malick is a very exciting prospect for us. He is only 18 and his career is only just starting to develop.

“I have been impressed with Malick since he joined us earlier this summer, and now he has the chance to get good experience in a competitive domestic league and at Champions League level with Sturm Graz.

“We are looking forward to watching him develop and our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will monitor his progress throughout the season.”

Albion added: “Malick joined Albion in July on a five-year contract from IFK Gothenburg, for whom he made 14 appearances last season after breaking into their team in February.

“He started his career in the Ivory Coast with ASEC Mimosas, making his senior debut for them in August 2023.”