More than 160 people were seen for a drug overdose at the A&E (accident and emergency) department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in the year to June.

The figure emerged as politicians, public health officials and others marked International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) yesterday (Saturday 31 August).

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The theme for this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day is ‘Together we can’, highlighting the power of community when we all stand together and experience meaningful connections.

“IOAD is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind.

“Between July 2023 and June 2024, more than 160 people attended A&E in Brighton and Hove because of a drug related overdose.

“It’s important to remember that most fatal overdoses are unintentional. Anyone can overdose. It’s not only those who use illegal substances. The use of alcohol and prescription medications can also contribute to overdose.

“It could be someone’s friend, someone’s brother or someone’s hero. Overdose does not discriminate. But it is preventable if you reduce your risk, know the signs and find support.”

Labour councillor Tristram Burden, the council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and service transformation, said “Our public health team will be working with community partners to support International Overdose Awareness Day.

“Events are taking place across the city to both commemorate the tragic loss of life and to highlight the power of our community.

“It’s also a vital opportunity to highlight the risks around drug use and let people know the range of services and support the city offers.

“Remembering those who have died of overdose is the most important part of the day. If you would like to commemorate somebody, please add your tribute to the International Overdose Awareness Day website.”

Cascade Creative Recovery, a local charity helping people in recovery, along with the Brighton and Hove Recovery Service (CGL) and other partners, held a series of events yesterday.

There were pans to plant a memorial tree in the Brighthelm gardens to remember people who had died as the result of an overdose.

The council added: “Brighton and Hove City Council public health team in no way endorse the use of recreational drugs – but we know that people do and will use them. Please consider the following points if you or anyone you know is using drugs.

You can overdose on any type of drug, especially if mixed with other substances.

Purity varies – treat every new batch as an unknown substance. Start low and go slow.

Don’t mix – prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines and alcohol will all have an impact on other substances you take.

Don’t feel pressured to use drugs or drink alcohol because others around you are.

If you do choose to take drugs, do your research first and make sure you know emergency first aid.

Never use alone. Make sure you are in a safe place with people around that can help in an emergency .

Remember that tolerance reduces after a period of abstinence.

Carry naloxone, a medication used to temporarily reverse effects of opioid drugs.

“Help to save lives, know the signs. Common signs of an overdose include

Choking or snore-like gurgling sounds

Unresponsive to noise or touch

Lethargy and slurred speech

Blue lips or fingernails

Low and shallow breathing

Pale and clammy face

“If you suspect someone has overdosed call 999. If available, administer Naloxone as soon as possible.

“There’s more information on overdose awareness on Change Grow Live’s website.”