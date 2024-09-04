Police have arrested a man on a scooter who had 90 zip bags or wraps of cannabis on him.

The haul has an estimated street value of about £5,000, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police have arrested a man after being found in possession of a large quantity of drugs in Brighton.

“Officers from Brighton police, Tactical Enforcement Unit and Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to a report of a suspicious man on a scooter who may have been driving it illegally in Eastern Road at around 11am on 29 August.

“It is reported that police challenged him and he subsequently ran away from officers.

“He was detained in Maderia Drive and was found with 90 individual zip bags of cannabis on him, believed to be worth £5,000.

“A 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence or insurance, theft of a vehicle and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

“He has been released on conditional bail and an investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 429 of 29/08.