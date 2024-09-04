The Met Office has issued a second rain warning with up to 10cm of rain expected on Friday.

The yellow be aware warning was issued this morning, and is in place throughout Friday, covering much of southern England.

And it says yet more rain may hit over the weekend.

It says: “Outbreaks of heavy rain are expected widely across southern England and southern Wales on Friday.

“Heavy rain will be persistent for some and may be particularly heavy in a few places. Rainfall totals of 15-30 mm are expected widely, however, the wettest areas are likely to see 40-60 mm through the whole of Friday with a lower likelihood of a few areas seeing as much as 75-100 mm.

“This heavy rain follows on from an expected wet day across some similar areas on Thursday which will increase the likelihood of impacts. There is also the potential for further spells of heavy rain across parts of the south over the weekend.”