The RNLI’s latest callouts have prompted lifeboat chiefs to issue a warning to anyone going to the beach or in the sea.

The charity said: “With sea temperatures beginning to drop and beaches still busy with families, Brighton RNLI is issuing a reminder to all beachgoers to stay safe.

“On Friday, the volunteer crew was tasked to respond to reports of a person in the water east of Brighton Palace Pier.

“Initial reports suggested the individual was struggling to return to shore. Upon arrival, the crew found the casualty safely ashore but suffering from the effects of cold-water exposure.

“The casualty was quickly assisted with a blanket provided by the Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team and was confirmed to be well.”

RNLI water safety team member Vicki Linton-Crook said: “As summer ends, the sea can still be deceptively cold, especially if you’re not prepared.

“Even strong swimmers can be caught off-guard by cold water shock. We urge everyone to be cautious and to recognise that as the days shorten, so does the warmth in the water.”

The RNLI said: “On Sunday evening, the crew were paged again at 6.32pm to assist in the search for a missing four-year-old boy on Brighton beach.

“The child had become separated from his family during a busy time on the beach.

“Brighton RNLI, along with Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard and multiple police units, conducted a thorough search from Brighton Palace Pier to the Marina.

“The child was eventually found by police, walking east, and was safely reunited with his family.”

Brighton RNLI operations manager Roger Cohen said: “We’re thankful this incident had a positive outcome but it serves as a stark reminder to parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children, especially on busy beaches.

“Children can become disoriented or wander off in seconds which is why it’s crucial to maintain constant supervision.”

The RNLI added: “In light of these recent incidents, Brighton RNLI is sharing the following advice to help keep everyone safe as they enjoy the beach

Cold-water safety: As temperatures drop, be aware of the risks of cold-water shock. If you find yourself in trouble, try to float on your back and keep calm until help arrives

Child safety: Always keep a close eye on your children, especially in crowded areas. Designate a meeting point if they become separated and consider using wristbands with contact details

General beach safety: Swim between the red and yellow flags, follow the advice of lifeguards and be aware of changing tides

“Brighton RNLI remains committed to ensuring the safety of everyone who enjoys the coast.”