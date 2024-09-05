The Old Steine remains closed this morning as work to resurface the road after a crash takes place.

The crash, between a lorry and a police car responding to an emergency call, happened at about 8.45am yesterday at the bottom of St James’s Street.

Because diesel was spilled, part of the road now needs to be resurfaced.

A police spokesman said: “No injures were reported and the road remains closed for repairs.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 325 of 04/09.”