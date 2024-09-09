A man has died after a crash on the A259 Brighton seafront road, Sussex Police said today (Monday 9 September).

The force said: “We are renewing our appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Brighton.

“Emergency services were called to Marine Drive at the junction with Arundel Road shortly before 3am on Saturday 7 September.

“It followed a collision involving a white Jeep Cherokee and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, from Seaford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“He passed away at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, on Sunday 8 September.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“The driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old man, from Newhaven, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and was bailed, pending further inquiries.

“Officers want witnesses or anyone with relevant information including CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quoting Operation Sheraton.”