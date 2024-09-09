Police are hunting for a man who tried to hold up a betting shop in Brighton last night (Sunday 8 September).

Reports on social media suggested that the would-be armed robber had a firearm although this has not been confirmed.

He went into a branch of Ladbrokes, in Carden Avenue, Patcham, and threatened a staff member but fled empty-handed, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police are investigating an attempted robbery at Ladbrokes, Carden Avenue, in Brighton, on Sunday evening (8 September).

“A man entered the shop at around 7.30pm, threatened a member of staff and demanded money before leaving.

“Detectives, investigating the incident, are following a number of lines of inquiry.”