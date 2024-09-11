Family Ents present Ariel Posen who grew up in Winnipeg, the son of professional musicians, with an array of music was played around the house and seeped into his soul. He started playing piano at a young age but switched to guitar not long after, eventually playing gigs by the time he was 14.

Ariel Posen’s music occupies the space between genres. It’s a rootsy sound that nods to his influences — heartland rock & roll, electrified Americana, blue-eyed soul, R&B, Beatles-inspired pop — while still moving forward, pushing Posen into territory that’s uniquely his own.

Along the way, Posen has received standing ovations not only from his audiences, but also from outlets like Rolling Stone, who dubbed him “a modern-day guitar hero” Music Radar listing him as a fan voted top 10 rock guitarist of the year and the Western Canadian Music Awards who nominated him for Breakout Artist of the Year in 2020 and 2021, for his debut album as well as Rock Artist of the Year and Recording of the Year in 2022.

After earning international acclaim his second album Reasons Why (2022) was also very well received. For Reasons Why the Canadian singer-songwriter and highly regarded guitarist wrote 30 songs, ultimately choosing 10 represented reflection and growth for Posen in both personal and artistic ways. The title refers to the explanation behind how and why we act, and how choices can further affect oneself and others.

“The only thing I really go into a record thinking is how can I stay true to myself musically and artistically but try to make it better than the last one,” explains Posen, who co-produced Reasons Why with his usual collaborator, Murray Pulver. “What it usually comes down to, more so than production and sound and aesthetic, is the songs. It’s just a matter of doing a record with the best songs I have.”

His new EP ‘All The Ways’ is released on 13th September from which you can look forward to him playing songs as well as those from his previous albums.

“The only thing I really go into a record thinking is how can I stay true to myself musically and artistically but try to make it better than the last one,” explains Posen, who co-produced Reasons Why with his usual collaborator, Murray Pulver. “What it usually comes down to, more so than production and sound and aesthetic, is the songs. It’s just a matter of doing a record with the best songs I have.”

His new EP ‘All The Ways’ is released on 13th September from which you can look forward to him playing songs as well as those from his previous albums.

https://www.komedia.co.uk/shows/ariel-posen/

Komedia Studio, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton BN1 1UN

Doors 7pm £20 (+bf)