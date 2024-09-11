The source of a bang which woke slumbering Brightonians in the middle of the night has left people scratching their heads.

Despite scores of people living from the seafront in Kemptown to Moulsecoomb hearing the bang at 2.45am, nobody seems to know what caused it.

Police sent officers to York Place by St Peter’s Church after receiving a single report about an explosion.

But they were also unable to establish the cause.

A police spokesman said: “A report was received at 2.45am about a loud noise near York Place, Brighton. Officers completed a search of the area and nothing suspicious was found.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they had not been called to any explosions or similar incidents in Brighton last night.

The bang was discussed on several community Facebook groups.

One Hanover resident, Garry Ryan, said: “I was awake and heard it, thought it may have been a gunshot. I was expecting to hear sirens shortly after.”

Another said: “I heard it too and woke my partner up scared that a bomb or something went off, as I said ‘No one’s letting off fireworks at this time on a random September night!'”