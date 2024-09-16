A gang has stolen mobile phones from two 16-year-olds, having targeted them at The Level, in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Brighton.

“Officers were called to the incident at 9.10pm on Saturday 7 September at The Level, Lewes Road.

“A group of seven men approached a 16-year-old boy, stole his phone and attacked him. He suffered minor injuries.

“Another 16-year-old boy was threatened and had his phone stolen.

“It is believed a dog walker and a woman saw the incident and we are appealing for them to get in contact with police.

“Witnesses of the incident or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1364 of 07/09.”