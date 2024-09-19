Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information about a rape and sexual assault on Brighton beach.

“Police received a report of a teenage girl being raped and a woman being sexually assaulted at around 6am on Sunday 8 September in an area of the beach between the two piers.

“The two females are known to each other.

“Detectives investigating the offences are looking to identify three men who may be able to assist with our ongoing inquiries.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Heal said: “The two victims are being supported by specially trained officers while our thorough investigation continues.

“We are undertaking multiple lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances around these incidents and ensure that those responsible are located and held accountable for their actions.

“Patrols have been increased along Brighton seafront and we are working with our partner agencies to support this enhanced presence.

“If you recognise these men or have information to assist our investigation, we ask that you contact the police.”

Sussex Police said: “Anyone who can identify the men in the images or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the seafront in the early hours of Sunday 8 September can report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 228 of 08/09.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”