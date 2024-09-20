A Brighton court has remanded a man charged with strangling a woman, assaulting her and sending her death threats.

Sussex Police arrested the man in Brighton earlier this week and charged him with a number of violent offences.

The force said this afternoon (Friday 20 September): “Police have charged a man with a number of violent offences across West Sussex.

“Officers were called to incidents between April 2024 and September 2024 to reports of a man assaulting and threatening a woman in her twenties.

“Luke Maddran, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday 17 September in Brighton.

“He has now been charged with actual bodily harm (ABH), controlling and coercive behaviour, non-fatal strangulation and sending communications threatening death.

“Maddran appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 September and was remanded in custody.

“He is due to answer the charges on Thursday 17 October at Lewes Crown Court.”

Detective Sergeant Dan Bridger, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigation Unit, said: “Our safeguarding unit is committed to protecting victims of domestic violence.

“We stand together to ensure safety, support and justice for those affected.”