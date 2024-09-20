A football fan has been given a three-year ban for throwing coins, one of which hit a woman on the head at the Amex Stadium in Falmer.

Stephen Shaw, 62, was among the away supporters at the stadium when Brighton and Hove Albion beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Sunday 10 March.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 19 September), Shaw was banned from going to any matches for three years.

Albion have separately banned Shaw from the Amex for life.

Sussex Police said: “A man who threw coins inside a football stadium in Brighton has appeared in court.

“Stephen Shaw, 62, was caught on CCTV throwing coins inside the American Express Community Stadium.

“One coin struck a woman on the head inside the stadium during the incident on Sunday 10 March.

“Shaw was among the away supporters during the fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

“He has been convicted and was issued with a three-year football banning order which restricts his access to attending football matches.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 September, Shaw admitted assault by beating and throwing a missile in a spectator area, contrary to the Football Offences Act.

“The court was told how Shaw was seen on CCTV throwing the items towards the home section of the stadium.

“He was identified and stopped outside the stadium. Following inquiries, he was charged with the offences.”

Dedicated football policing officer PC Darren Balkham said: “Shaw’s behaviour was totally unacceptable. He not only threw coins towards supporters but also caused injury to another fan inside the stadium.

“Officers were able to track the man outside and detain him due to the excellent CCTV system and work done by Brighton and Hove Albion staff at the time.

“The evidence against him was so clear that he had no choice but to plead guilty.

“Our priority is for all fans attending the stadium to be able to enjoy the game safely and we will take action against the minority who put the safety and enjoyment of the game for other people at risk.”

Brighton and Hove Albion FC said: “Mr Shaw’s behaviour was shocking and unacceptable and has no place in modern society.

“In addition to his banning order and other punishments, he will not be welcome back at the Amex.

“We’d like to thank Sussex Police for their assistance in a successful outcome – and this outcome reinforces our zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social behaviour.”

Shaw, formerly of Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, Nottinghamshire, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £26 costs, a £85 victim surcharge and £100 compensation in addition to the three-year football banning order.