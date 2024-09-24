A cyclist and e-scooter rider both ended up in hospital with serious injuries after crashing on a cycle lane in Roedean.

Police today appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 9.40pm on Wednesday, September 11 in Marine Drive at the junction of Roedean Road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, using the police online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 461 of 12/09.