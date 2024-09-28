Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has made three changes to the starting line up as the Seagulls face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu and Adam Webster have been named in place of Simon Adingra, Joel Beltman and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Disappointingly for Albion fans, Joao Pedro is still not back in the match-day squad so fans will be looking to Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter to provide some firepower.

Former Chelsea academy player Tariq Lamptey is one of the nine players on the Brighton bench.

The Chelsea XI includes some familiar faces, with Robert Sanchez in goal and Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo taking the field.

Enzo Maresca has picked attacking duo Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson as well as Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke.

Only Manchester City have beaten Chelsea so far this season while Brighton won their first two matches and have since drawn three.

Albion have only beaten Chelsea once at Stamford Bridge, in April 2023, shortly after the Blues dispensed with Graham Potter. Earlier in the season, Brighton beat them 4-1 at the Amex.

Last season, Chelsea won both Premier League games against Brighton and enjoyed a home victory over the Seagulls in the League Cup.

The match is due to kick off at 3pm.