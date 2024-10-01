A man and a woman have been charged after a 20-year-old was mugged near a cash machine in Brighton – and Sussex Police said that they had arrested a third suspect.

The woman was accused of trying to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) to the victim and was remanded in custody by District Judge Amanda Kelly while both men have been bailed.

The robbery victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been discharged.

He had £30 cash stolen from him and two rings by the corner of St James’s Street and Old Steine.

The force said: “Two people have been charged and one man arrested following an incident in St James’s Street.

“Officers attended the scene at around 5.15am on Wednesday 25 September after it was reported that a man had been assaulted and had money and possessions stolen after using a cash point.

“The victim, a 20-year-old, from Hastings, attended hospital for assessment and was discharged with minor injuries.

“Olesia Demian, 26, of Stanborough Close, Richmond upon Thames, was arrested near by in connection with the investigation and charged with robbery and attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH).

“She appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 September and was remanded in custody pending her next appearance on Thursday 24 October at Lewes Crown Court.

“On Monday 30 September, Kingsley Ekwebelem, 55, of no fixed address, was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and charged the following morning.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 October and was bailed ahead of his next court appearance on Tuesday 29 October.

“A 26-year-old man, from Wimbledon, has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed while further inquiries are undertaken.

“If you witnessed what happened, have footage or information to assist the investigation, we ask you make a report to police.

“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 127 of 25/09.”