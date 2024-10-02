The first phase of the Madeira Terrace restoration is getting another £750,000 cash injection, this time from Historic England.

The national heritage body said the money would help “de-risk” the project. The much-delayed start date is now expected to be announced later this month.

In September, Brighton and Hove City Council increased the amount it is contributing by £3 million because of rising costs.

The increased budget followed a review by the Labour administration after it came into power in May last year – which also resulted in the number of arches being scaled back from 46 to 28.

A new accessible, 24-hour lift is also included in the first phase.

Today, Historic England (HE) said the money it was contributing would “help kickstart” the renovation.

Tom Foxall, Regional Director at Historic England, said: “The restoration of Madeira Terrace is an ambitious undertaking but one that is needed to secure the future of this extraordinary structure for the people of Brighton and Hove.

“This essential funding will assist in de-risking the initial stages of the project.

“We fully support the council’s repair strategy and look forward to work beginning on site imminently.”

The announcement follows a visit from HE and the new MP for Brighton Kemptown Chris Ward MP to the site last Friday.

Mr Ward said: “The restoration of Madeira Terrace is hugely important, not just for protecting our unique heritage, but for breathing new life into the east of the seafront.

“Historic England’s support is a crucial step in bringing this much-loved landmark back to its former glory and a welcome sign of confidence in Brighton.

“I, like many in our city, have watched the terrace deteriorate over time with great sadness. We’ve lost this vital public space east of the pier, and I’m delighted we’re revitalising it for a whole new generation.

“This is a historic turning point that will be a proud sign of what we can achieve together.”

Council leader Bella Sankey, said: “We are now investing in a series of major projects to make Brighton & Hove’s seafront the most exciting in the country. As part of that we’re committed to the restoration of Madeira Terrace and want to proceed with it as soon as possible.”

The terrace has progressively been closed off to the public since 2012.

In March 2020, its listing was upgraded from Grade II to Grade II*, on Historic England’s advice. The upgrade recognised the structure’s architectural and historic importance and allowed for it to be added to the Heritage at Risk Register for the first time.

This has unlocked funding from Historic England that is only available to buildings and structures that are most in need.