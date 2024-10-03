A man has been remanded in custody charged with drug dealing in Peacehaven, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “A man has been remanded in custody accused of supplying class A and B drugs in Peacehaven.

“Jason Moore was arrested in the town on Thursday 19 September.

“It followed an investigation by Eastbourne CID who were supported for the arrest attempt by officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU).

“During the arrest, police seized class A and B drugs, medicinal products not subject to general sale and thousands of pounds worth of cash in notes and in US dollars.

“TEU officers attended the address at 7am on Thursday 19 September.

“Moore, 38, of Edith Avenue North, Peacehaven, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of a class A drug (namely cocaine) with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug (namely cannabis) with intent to supply and selling or offering to sell or supply a medicinal product not subject to general sale (namely sildenafil).

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 20 September.

“He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on Friday 18 October.”