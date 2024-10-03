A city centre vape shop is under investigation after dodgy tobacco and dangerous vapes worth about £40,000 were seized during a raid.

Sussex Police found the items when they executed a warrant at Lera Vapes in Western Road on Tuesday, 24 September.

They handed them to Brighton and Hove City Council, which is now investigating.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were in attendance at a shop in Western Road, Brighton on Tuesday, September 24, when suspected illegal vapes and tobacco were located within the premises.

“The items were seized and the case has been referred to Trading Standards.”

Councillor David McGregor, chair of Brighton & Hove City Council’s licensing committee, said: “Sussex Police recently made our trading standards team aware of a significant amount of suspected illicit tobacco at these premises.

“Vapes which were over capacity and did not have correct safety warnings were also found.

“These items were seized and handed over to trading standards for further investigation and an initial examination of the goods suggests they have a value of around £40,000.

“This is a good example of the positive collaboration between trading standards and Sussex Police and our joint on-going efforts to remove illicit goods from our city’s streets.”