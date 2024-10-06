A fight between moped riders broke out on the seafront shortly after one of them crashed into a woman and left with her a serious leg injury.

This afternoon (Sunday 6 October), Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses, information and footage.

The force said: “Officers responded to reports of a moped colliding with two pedestrians on the lower promenade, near the King’s Road Playground, in Brighton, on Saturday 5 October.

“Following the incident at around 1.50pm, the victims attended hospital for their injuries, with one woman in her fifties sustaining a serious leg injury. Both are in a stable condition.

“A second moped was seen closely following the one involved in the collision, with two riders on each.

“One rider then fled on foot and the mopeds continued to drive along the seafront path.

“It was then reported that weapons were being used during a fight between the three remaining riders on the ramp, leading from the lower promenade to the pavement of King’s Road, opposite the Metropole Hotel.

“One man ran from the scene, and the two remaining men drove away on a moped. A second moped was found abandoned near by.

“All suspects were described as white, wearing dark clothing, balaclavas, and helmets.”

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond said: “This was a shocking incident in a busy public area in broad daylight.

“We’ve increased police presence along the seafront and an investigation is under way to identify those responsible.

“We are appealing to the public for any information that could assist us, especially if anyone saw the suspects without their helmets or balaclavas or if you captured any part of the incident on camera.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 692 of 05/10. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”