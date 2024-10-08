A stand up comedian has announced a date in Brighton on a tour to mark 25 years on stage with tickets priced at £25 – plus the usual fees.

As well as a date at the Brighton Centre, John Bishop will also perform at the Manchester venue where it all started with his first gig in 2000.

The 57-year-old said: “I can’t believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed at the Frog and Bucket, in Manchester.

“It’s been a rollercoaster. And I can’t thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.

“I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you – so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25.

“I really hope you can come and celebrate with me.”

His 10th stand-up tour – John Bishop: 25 – is due to start with a show at the Plymouth Pavilions on Thursday 2 October next year.

He is scheduled to appear at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 18 October.

He will then perform at the O2 in London, Co-Op Live in Manchester and the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

He will also stop off at the OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, P&J Live, in Aberdeen, the First Direct Arena, in Leeds, the Motorpoint Arena, in Nottingham, and the Utilita Arena, in Birmingham.

There will be further dates at the Bournemouth International Centre, the Utilita Arena, in Cardiff, the M&S Bank Arena, in Liverpool, the 3Arena, in Dublin, and the SSE Arena, in Belfast.

The Scouse actor has performed in Live at the Apollo and presented BBC entertainment show John Bishop’s Britain as well as the John Bishop Show on ITV.

He has appeared on comedy panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week and had cameo parts in TV series including Skins and Doctor Who.

In 2022 and 2023 he starred in the pantomime Mother Goose, with Sir Ian McKellen, which opened at the Theatre Royal, in Brighton, before a run in the West End, in London.