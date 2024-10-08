A man arrested on suspicion of vandalising a Jewish memorial has been released on bail while investigations continue.

the 58-year-old man from Hove was arrested on yesterday on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage after footage of the incident was circulated online.

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said: “We understand that this incident has caused great upset within many communities, and we would like to reassure the public that our investigation team is working hard to gather all the facts and bring this matter to a positive conclusion.”

If you witnessed the incident, or have information to report to us, you can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 158 of 4/10.