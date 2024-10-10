It has today been announced that the December edition of the ‘Hidden Herd’ Presents new music discovery night at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton will be on Wednesday 4th December and will feature the talents of Lonnie Gunn, crysometimes, Sabiyha and Bekah Bossard.

Let’s meet the acts………..

Lonnie Gunn

Brighton-based, New Jersey-raised artist Lonnie Gunn exists in a realm of her own, captivating her devoted following with an irresistible combination of raw, emotive lyrics and cinematic, soft rock dreamscapes. Since mid-2023, she’s dropped a series of stellar singles that channel the hazy vibes of Angel Olsen, Mitski and Weyes Blood, including the mirrorball-swirling standouts ‘Looney Tune’ and ‘Jessie’s Pitbull’. Growing an enviable word-of-mouth fanbase with her thrilling live performances, Lonnie Gunn previously packed out The Prince Albert for her debut headline show with Hidden Herd, and has shared stages with WOOZE, Viji, Trudy and the Romance and Welly.

crysometimes

Led by Megan Bush and their Brighton-based band, crysometimes blends alt-pop and pop-rock, drawing inspiration from Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, boygenius and Avril Lavigne. Consistently played by Mollie King on Radio 1’s Future Pop, as well as Abbie McCarthy, Gemma Bradley and Alyx Holcombe on BBC Music Introducing, crysometimes is an emerging artist on the rise. In late 2023, they even joined forces with CLT DRP, Phoebe Green and more to collaborate with ARXX on a charity single, which was named Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World by Clara Amfo. More recently, crysometimes performed at the first-ever Homegrown Festival and played a sold-out Pride fundraiser alongside friends ARXX and Lonnie Gunn.

Sabiyha

South London-based British-Guyanese artist Sabiyha creates a compelling concoction of pop and R&B, navigating themes of sex, queerness, trauma, sisterhood and mental health. Championed by BBC Music, with repeat airplay from Jess Iszatt on BBC Music Introducing and Jack Saunders on Radio 1, Sabiyha was handpicked for a Maida Vale session by BBC Asian Network tastemaker Jasmine Takhar and also secured a coveted spot on the BBC Music Introducing stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. With further backing from NOTION and features on Spotify editorial playlists such as ‘New Music Friday UK’, Sabiyha’s inevitable ascent continues with latest single, ‘PWR BTM,’ featuring Grove.

Bekah Bossard

Born in California and raised in Exeter, Bekah Bossard is an American-British singer-songwriter whose glistening, gut-wrenching songs combine lyrical depth with hypnotic melodies. Since early 2023, Bekah has released a series of spellbinding singles – ‘What You Wanted,’ ‘Four Walls’ and ‘Venus’ – all culminating in her unveiling her exceptional debut EP. Her music has garnered support from The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland and Atwood Magazine, along with airplay from BBC Music Introducing and Amazing Radio. Live, Bekah has headlined shows across the capital and recently played alongside Gia Ford and Velvetine for OMEN Magazine’s new music night.

Advance tickets are £11 and are on sale now