A woman accused of posting a picture of her friend’s genitals on Instagram alongside a torrent of abuse is to stand trial.

Amanda Edmonds, 35, has been charged with disclosing the woman’s private sexual photograph with the intent to cause distress.

Today at Brighton Magistrates Court Edmonds, a nursing assistant also known as Mandy, denied the charge and was committed to crown court where she will stand trial.

The court heard that the victim had been left highly distressed by the post, which many of her friends and her children’s friends had seen after it was repeatedly posted on Instagram in October 2022.

Prosecuting, Megan Attree said: “The victim was contacted by a friend and then received further comments. She was sent a screenshot of a post threatening her and calling her names and that she was a grass etc.

“A post with a picture of her genitals, describing them in highly offensive terms was then posted.”

She added: “She has had to move her children out of school because they have been contacted by people hwo have seen the image. She is now considering relocating and alternative schooling.”

Edmonds, of Magpie Way, Portslade, will appear at Lewes Crown Court next month for a trial date to be set.