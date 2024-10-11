It’s 20 years since the release of The Go! Team’s debut album ‘Thunder, Lightning, Strike’ and to celebrate the band announced a series of shows in the UK and Ireland in which they are playing the album in full. They kicked off on 27th September at Queens Hall in Edinburgh and they will conclude with a hometown gig here in Brighton at the Corn Exchange (which is part of the Brighton Dome complex) on Monday 9th December. These shows follow on from their sold out gig at London’s iconic Roundhouse on 10th February, as well as a string of US dates, which was followed by a Glastonbury performance on 30th June.

The Go! Team burst onto the scene back in 2004 with their debut album ‘Thunder, Lightning, Strike’ putting the disco in discordant and red limiting the levels and emerging from a small bedroom concern in Brighton, emerged to take on the world.

Over their seven albums, The Go! Team have taken sonic day trips to other lands – musically dipping into other cultures with wildly different voices from wildly different cultures side by side, but all still sounding unmistakably Go! Team. Setting the course for a kaleidoscopic, cable access, channel hop.

Twenty years later The Go! Team, led by main man Ian Parton and firecracker MC Ninja, are still as exhilarating and life affirming as ever. On the vocal roll call there’s star feminine band, an all-girl group from West Africa, the Indian Bollywood playback singer Neha Hatwar, Kokubo Chisato from J-Pop indie band Lucie Too, Detroit rapper Indigoyaj, Hilarie Bratset (ex-Apples In Stereo), Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott, and a whole host of others. It’s a journey spanning wig-outs, chroma key sitar psychedelia, casiotone anthems, spoken word melodrama and kalimba callouts. Brill building melodies lead into musical handbrake turns, four track into panoramic.

Tickets for the 9th December Brighton concert are currently on sale and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

The Go! Team last year played their first live gigs in a handful of years and we caught them at Chalk on 1st April – Read our account HERE. Before that, their last Brighton gig was on 11th February 2018, when they entertained the crowd at the Concorde 2 – Read our account of that night HERE.

www.thegoteam.co.uk