Tools and other items, all suspected to have been stolen, were found dumped in woodland last week, Sussex Police said today (Monday 14 October).

The force issued a public appeal, saying: “Police are looking to reunite these items with their owners.

“The tools and equipment were found in the woods of Mackie Park, in Patcham, on Tuesday 8 October.

“They are believed to have been stolen from the nearby area.

“Anyone who recognises any of the items or who thinks they may belong to them is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 505 of 11/10.”