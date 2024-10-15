A former miner who became a parliamentary candidate, long-serving councillor and only the second mayor of Brighton and Hove has died at the age of 98.

Francis Tonks served as a “Bevin Boy” during the Second World War, named after the wartime Minister of Labour and National Service, Ernest Bevin, who conscripted young men to work in the coal mines.

He later became a teacher and lecturer and, when he retired, he worked as a volunteer for the Citizens’ Advice Bureau for seven years.

Mr Tonks, who went to St John’s School, Leatherhead, later studied at Leeds University. He stood for Labour in Brighton Pavilion at the general election in June 1970 and again in February 1974.

Both times he came second in what was then a safe Conservative seat held by the war veteran Julian Amery, whose father was a cabinet minister and whose father-in-law was former Tory Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Mr Tonks was elected to Brighton Borough Council, representing Moulsecoomb ward, from 1971 to 1976 and again from 1991. He continued to serve the same ward when Brighton merged with Hove Borough Council in the late 1990s.

He retired from what had become Moulsecoomb and Bevendean ward in 2007 amid controversy when he was expelled from the party, having been wrongly accused of supporting an election rival.

The error arose after the Labour-run council proposed privatising all the council housing in Brighton and Hove and held a ballot – as required by law – of the tenants.

Mr Tonks successfully campaigned against the proposal along with fellow ward councillor Jack Hazelgrove. Another one of the campaigners, David Bangs, went on to stand for the Respect party at the local elections in May 2007.

Mr Tonks, who lived in Wykeham Terrace, Brighton, and Mr Hazelgrove were falsely accused of endorsing Mr Bangs at the local elections, having sent him a congratulatory letter after victory in the housing ballot.

After he was exonerated and readmitted to the party, Mr Tonks said: “When we wrote that letter, David was nothing to do with the council and it was nothing to do with the election.

“It was perhaps a bit unwise of him to use our quote but I do not think he meant any harm by it. In my mind what we said could in no way be interpreted as ‘Vote for David Bangs!’

“I am glad I have been readmitted because I did not do anything wrong.”

The episode proved costly for Labour, with Conservative candidate Maria Caulfield winning one of the safest Labour seats in Brighton and Hove and the Tories taking over the council. She went on to become a Tory MP and government minister.

Labour’s defeat in the 2007 local elections was widely blamed on the unpopular proposed council housing transfer, a row over new secondary school catchments and controversial plans for the King Alfred leisure centre, on Hove seafront.

But the expulsion of Mr Tonks and Mr Hazelgrove – long-serving, loyal and popular – compounded the party’s problems.

Less than 10 years earlier, Mr Tonks had become the mayor of Brighton and Hove, serving for a year from May 1998, with his late wife Jean as his mayoress.

On retiring from the council, at the age of 80, he became an honorary alderman in recognition of his long and distinguished service. The father of two remained active as a member of the Older People’s Council.

The current deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Jacob Taylor, said: “On behalf of all serving Labour councillors, I wanted to express our sadness at the news that Francis Tonks has passed away.

“Francis served as mayor of Brighton and Hove and was a councillor for Moulsecomb and Bevendean – the ward I am now privileged to represent. Before that, he represented Moulsecoomb on Brighton Borough Council.

“As local Labour councillors, we are acutely aware that we follow in the footsteps of our predecessors – and seek to build on the victories they achieved for the residents of Brighton and Hove.

“We send our condolences to his friends and family.”

His funeral is due to be held at St George’s Church, Kemp Town, at 2pm on Wednesday 23 October.

His family have requested no flowers. Donations can be made to the international and independent humanitarian charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.