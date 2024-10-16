A driver has been sentenced after he was stopped by officers and found in possession of weapons in Brighton.

Osiris Fleming-Rey was driving a black Honda Civic with false registration plates on the A23 southbound into the city.

It was believed the vehicle may have been stolen.

Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit, Roads Policing Unit, and Specialist Enforcement Unit performed a tactical stop on the vehicle in Viaduct Road.

Inside the vehicle, weapons were found including a sawn-off shotgun and knives.

Fleming-Rey, aged 27, of Nelson Road, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, was arrested and taken to custody, and was later charged following an investigation by Brighton CID.

At Guildford Crown Court in September he stood trial accused of possessing a firearm, and two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article. He was found guilty.

At the same court on October 10, he was sentenced to a total of five years in prison.

The court was told how the incident happened on November 24 last year at 10pm.

Police stopped the vehicle and safely made an arrest after suspicions were raised.

A search was completed and a shotgun was located in the vehicle, as well as a knife and a lock knife.

Fleming-Rey told officers that he had “borrowed” the vehicle from a “friend”, but could not recall any information about how, when or where he had met the person.

It was revealed he was in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed in January 2023 for possession of a bladed article.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapons.

The court also imposed a Deprivation Order to seize the suspected stolen vehicle.

Speaking after the case, TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “This case demonstrated the teamwork and professionalism of officers to ensure the vehicle was safely stopped.

“The vehicle was then searched and weapons were found. These were seized by police.

“We are pleased that a dangerous offender and the weapons he carried have been taken off the streets.”