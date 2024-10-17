Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder James Milner has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury, manager Fabian Hürzeler said.

The former England, Manchester City and Liverpool player has not featured since August because of a hamstring problem.

It had been thought that the 38-year-old was nearing a return before the international break but he will not be involved in the Premier League outing at Newcastle on Saturday. It remains unclear when he will be available.

Hürzeler told reporters at a press conference: “With James Miller, we have to be more patient. It takes a little bit more time.”

Fellow midfielder Solly March continues to build up his fitness as he moves closer to a return to action after almost a year out with a serious knee injury.

March has been back in training for a number of weeks but Hürzeler has not wanted to rush him.

The German said: “We need to give him a lot of time because being back after such a long injury is not a comeback which will go like ‘linear’.

“It’s more like a comeback with waves and there will be ups and downs. You need to accept the ups and downs.

“Not only us as a staff but also Solly, as a player, has to accept these ups and downs because they are normal after long injury.

“But he’s doing quite good mentally and physically and he’s in a good way. He has the right mindset. He’s a positive guy and we have to be patient with him.”

Forward Joao Pedro, defender Adam Webster and summer signing Matt O’Reilly also remain on the sidelines but Dutchman Jan Paul van Hecke is back in contention after a month out.