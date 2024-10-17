A Brighton man has been given a suspended prison sentence for having pornographic films of children on his mobile phone and iPad.

Marketing consultant Karim Evans, 47, known as Kaz, of Regency House, Western Road, Brighton, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court by Judge Jeremy Gold today (Thursday 17 October).

Evans, who was described in court as a hard-working family man of previous good character, was arrested at an address in Burgess Hill last year.

Chetna Patel, prosecuting, said that initially Evans said that he was locked out of his email account and that he had never seen, sent or used child pornography.

But Evans had since admitted his guilt, including to one charge of having extreme pornography.

Miss Patel said that the offences were aggravated by the young age of the children – six to eight years old in one “category A” film, with category A being the most serious.

In another category A film, the girl was estimated to be 10 to 13 years old and category C images featured girls believed to be 12 to 14 years old.

Judge Gold sentenced Evans to nine months in prison suspended for 18 months and ordered him to attend 20 rehabilitation sessions.

The judge ordered Evans, formerly of Reigate Road, Brighton, that he would be registered as a sex offender for 10 years and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Gold said: “You must carry out unpaid work for 150 hours in the community to pay back the debt that you owe because of your offending.”

Evans was also ordered to pay £1,630 within three months towards the cost of the prosecution.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of his mobile phone and tablet.