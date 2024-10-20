Brighton’s biggest night club and the neighbouring seafront cinema have closed their doors with immediate effect after building defects were found.

The closure of the Kingswest complex has meant that the Odeon cinema, Pryzm night club, Steinbeck and Shaw, Costa coffee and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream bar have all also shut.

The Kingswest Centre is now owned by Brighton Shore, a company linked to Matsim, which is restoring the nearby Hippodrome.

Matsim has been described as a company “bringing new life to neglected buildings and brownfield sites through active asset management and comprehensive redevelopment”.

The landmark Kingswest entertainment complex was opened by the Rank group almost 60 years ago, with the Top Rank Suite night club and the Odeon cinema.

The night club, in West Street, went from being the Top Rank to the Event, Event II, Oceana and, most recently, Pryzm.

The Odeon said: “This cinema is currently closed for repairs. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Pryzm said: “Following advice from our landlord regarding structural issues with the Kingswest complex, Pryzm Brighton and the neighbouring Odeon will remain closed to the public until further notice.

“The safety of our guests and staff is our absolute priority and, while this sudden closure is deeply disappointing, we fully support taking all necessary precautions.

“We are working closely with both the landlord and Brighton and Hove City Council to assess the situation and determine the required remedial works.

“All ticket holders for upcoming events will receive full refunds automatically. Our team will be in contact directly with those affected but guests can also reach us with any queries at brighton@pryzm.co.uk.

“We will share updates on the reopening timeline as soon as we have more information.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our guests for their understanding during this period.”

Steinbeck and Shaw said: “Due to some unexpected building issues with the Kingswest complex that are out of our control, we’re temporarily closing our doors.

“We know this isn’t the news you want to hear (trust us, we’re gutted too) but your safety is everything to us. No compromise.”