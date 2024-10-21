Tesco has urged councillors to grant a drinks licence for a proposed new store in the centre of Brighton.

But Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing team has objected to Tesco’s application to sell alcohol from 8am to 10pm daily at the currently vacant site at 194 Western Road.

According to the objection, it would breach the council’s policies if a new licence to sell alcohol was granted for the former Currys store opposite Churchill Square shopping centre.

At a licensing panel hearing today (Monday 21 October), council licensing officer Emma Grant said that the policy restricted new off-licences because of a “saturation” of premises selling alcohol in the area.

Barrister Jeremy Bark, for Tesco, said that the new store, between Marks and Spencer and Costa, would be unique because customers would not have direct access to alcohol.

Tesco had already agreed a draft condition with Sussex Police to restrict alcohol to a display behind a perspex or similar screen.

Customers would have to ask for alcoholic drinks rather than pick them by hand, the panel of three councillors heard.

He said: “What that means is there is no self-service. Members of the public will have to come and ask people for the alcohol if they wish to purchase it.

“It also means there will be a fairly limited range within this particular store.”

As a Tesco Express store, the branch would stock about 5,000 lines, of which between 70 and 110 would be alcohol.

Mr Bark said that if a member of staff decided not to sell alcohol to a customer for any reason, such as failing to produce identification if challenged or if they appeared drunk, a manager would not override the decision.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would focus on the tills and door and movable cameras would film elsewhere inside the store.

Tesco was now issuing staff with body-worn cameras, with at least two in each store, one for a security guard and the other for a team leader.

The panel – Julie Cattell, Lucy Helliwell and Tobias Sheard – retired to decide the application. The decision should be made public within five working days.