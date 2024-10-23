Council cabinet members are due to discuss potential locations for a park and ride scheme in Brighton and Hove at a meeting next month.

The cabinet’s forward plan said that members are to discuss a report on the feasibility of potential park and ride locations.

Brighton and Hove City Council has explored the possibility of a park and ride scheme for many years – and it was one of 10 recommendations from a local Climate Assembly in 2020. The assembly was made up of 50 randomly selected residents.

Councillors agreed to spend between up to £30,000 on a feasibility study in December 2021.

Brighton and Hove Buses proposed a trial using Mill Road – similar to the football match-day scheme – to start in June 2022. Buses were to run between there and the centre of Brighton.

But, with no assurances from the Highways Agency that signs on the A23 and A27 would be in place in time, Brighton and Hove Buses dropped its plans.

Other factors included the need for a traffic regulation order, requiring a three-week consultation, and uncertainty about whether the scheme would require planning permission.

The temporary park and ride was expected to cost about £100,000, with the bus company bearing the operating costs of providing stewards and promoting the scheme.

Mill Road has about 450 spaces, including disabled bays near the entrance at the bottom end.

When in use, the road would have been one way as when Brighton and Hove Albion play home matches at the Amex Stadium in Falmer.

Green councillors said that if the scheme were to become permanent, they would expect a reduction in car parking in the centre of Brighton.

A park and ride already operates from Withdean Stadium, with the first three hours parking free and then a charge of £3 from 7am to 8pm daily and £10 overnight.

Those parking at Withdean can take the 27 bus into the centre of Brighton.

A report to the cabinet is due to published a week before the cabinet meeting which is scheduled for Thursday 14 November.