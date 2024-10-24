A petition signed by more than 300 people has called for a code of conduct for event organisers using parks and green spaces.

Derek Wright, who has campaigned to save the Madeira Terraces, presented the Save Our Green Spaces petition to Brighton and Hove City Council this afternoon (Thursday 24 October).

The petition, signed by 322 people, asked for close collaboration with affected residents and businesses in Kemp Town, Valley Gardens, Preston Park, Hove Lawns and Hove Park.

It said that people in those areas did not feel that they were sufficiently consulted about events.

Mr Wright’s petition said: “Residents’ rights, needs and safety must form a fundamental part of any outdoor events strategy.

“These rights must be upheld by elected council members, officers, council services, council leader and, specifically, the outdoor events management team.

“We the undersigned residents and businesses welcome outdoor events. However, we demand that changes are applied to the procurement and management of these outdoor events by drawing up a specific set of guidelines (or) code of conduct in close collaboration with residents.

“The residents and businesses events guidelines must be adhered to in conjunction with the council outdoor events policy.

“These guidelines will be used to determine the most appropriate commercial and community events that are desired by the community.

“Importantly, events should be best suited to the location, venue structure, safety and wellbeing of residents as well as the surrounding environment.”

The guidelines requested would cover declaring the income, type of events, locations, notifications and durations, community benefits, number of people taking part, noise levels, business cases and damage limitation measures.

The council’s cabinet member for sport and recreation, Alan Robins, said that the council had controls in place to ensure events were safe.

And major events, he said, were scrutinised by Sussex Police, the NHS, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the RNLI.

Councillor Robins said: “In recognition of the evolving needs of our community, we are introducing additional controls this year covering various aspects such as the procurement process, types of events and environmental considerations through advanced environmental and quality impact assessments.

“These measures are designed to enhance our existing framework and further ensure that residents’ rights, needs and safety are given paramount consideration in all decisions relating to outdoor events.

“We are currently drafting a new strategy. We are confident the strategy will contain the contents of your petition and include specific guidelines and a revisited events charter, with co-operation with affected residents and businesses.”