Looks like ‘Shake Some Action’ promoters have delivered early Christmas present options this year for punky folk in Brighton and also in London. They have managed to bring back the wild Spanish punk quartet known as Deaf Devils, who once seen are never forgotten! They consist of Lucyfer (vocals), Pipe Dead (guitar), Kuba (bass) and Eric Von (drums). They dropped their ‘Boom’ three track single on marble clear red vinyl back in May. They refer to themselves as….

“Deaf Devils is a Death punk – Action rock band led by a ‘She-Devil’ that arrives from Spain to prove that new blood is here and that Punk is not dead. Their music is a mixture of rock, metal, punk rock and rock and roll, devastating songs that bet on energy and rawness to give us a whiplash full of grit, strength and attitude”.

We caught them at this year’s Rebellion punk festival in Blackpool and reported thus…

“Deaf Devils were first recommended to me by somebody that I was speaking to at the Trees Festival a couple of weeks ago. Since then they’ve been recommended by quite a few other people, so I’m now viewing them as being unmissable. I hope I’m right!!!

The band are from Spain, are a four piece, and are appearing at the Pavilion stage. They have an incredibly fast and energetic start. Guitarist Pipe Dead climbs on top of the speaker stack, then next he’s in the photo pit. The whole band, apart from drummer Eric, are moving around so quickly it’s difficult to keep track of them. Singer Lucyfer is in the pit, then in the audience, and then she disappears from sight! She comes back dressed as Lucifer (or Lucyfer) for the song of the same name.

Charlie Harper joins them for a cover of the UK Subs’ ‘Emotional Blackmail’. For the next song guitarist Pipe Dead is in the middle of the crowd, followed by bassist Kuba. Then drummer Eric is also in the crowd with his bass drum, whilst Lucyfer transfers the rest of his kit into the middle of the crowd, so the whole band are there. Then one of them sets fire to a setlist, which although it’s only alight for around 15 seconds results in security guards pushing through the crowd with jugs of water to put the fire out! By the time they get to the band the fire is long extinguished. They get the plug pulled on them anyway.

Deaf Devils: band of the festival – no contest!!! Sadly they currently have no further UK dates planned, but when they do – see them!!!”

Well they do now! They are headlining London’s Hope & Anchor on Saturday 21st December with support from The Glorias, Fantazmaz, and The Phobics (Tickets HERE) and the following night they are playing The Prince Albert near Brighton mainline railway station with doors open at 7:15pm and also on the bill are Rage DC, Fantazmaz, and Pushbacks. Tickets for this event can be purchased HERE.

