A Brighton church is hosting a spectacular light show as part of its 200th anniversary celebrations.

The show – Life by Luxmuralis – is taking place at St Peter’s Church over four nights from tomorrow (Wednesday 30 October) until Saturday (2 November).

The organisers said: “This is a celebratory event to invite the city into the building to help celebrate the 200-year anniversary since the start of building of St Peter’s in 1824.

“Often considered closed, due to the scaffold, which has remained in situ since 2014, this will be a chance particularly for those who’ve never stepped into the building to see inside.

“All proceeds for the event will go towards the continued restoration of the building, including the tower.

“This debut in Brighton offers a rare opportunity for the community to experience St Peter’s Church in a completely new light—literally!

“We want to see all of Brighton, Hove and beyond welcomed into our incredible building to enjoy this amazing spectacle – from families and children to history and art lovers, curious experience seekers to visitors and tourists.

“All are invited to be part of this unforgettable cultural moment to celebrate the rich heritage of St Peter’s.

“The immersive son et lumière (sound and light) projection artwork has captivated audiences across the country.”

Previous venues have included Canterbury Cathedral, the Tower of London and Lincoln Cathedral, where over 10,000 tickets were sold.”

The organisers added: “Now, for the first time, it is set to dazzle Brighton.

“Life is an extraordinary 45-minute installation that will project dynamic, large-scale visuals on to the historic walls and ceilings inside St Peter’s Church.

“Audiences are taken on a breathtaking journey through 24 hours on Earth, from the peaceful break of dawn to the glowing warmth of sunset.

“The artistic blend of light and sound immerses viewers in nature’s elements – sunlight, oceans and clouds – inviting reflection on personal journeys through life.

“Luxmuralis is a collaborative team led by artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper, who are renowned for their unique ability to transform historic and public spaces into captivating art spectacles.

“Their work brings art out of galleries and into the public eye, creating experiences that are both intimate and awe-inspiring.”

Tickets start at £9 for adults and £6 for those entitled to concessions. For more information and to book tickets, click here.