A driver who stopped in the middle of the A27 to drop off passengers by the Amex has been fined.

Michael Milnes almost caused a crash when he dropped off several people ahead of the Albion’s home game against Crystal Palace in February.

Now, police are warning anyone thinking of doing the same thing of the risks.

Investigating officer PC Jordan Mitchell from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Allowing passengers to alight on the A27 is extremely dangerous.

“The presence of pedestrians on the carriageway with live lanes of traffic puts all road users at risk.

“Milnes’ driving nearly caused a collision and fell below the standard of a safe and competent driver. Any motorists (including taxis) seen allowing their passengers to alight will be prosecuted.

“This is a particular concern on Brighton and Hove Albion match days and when there are events at Stanmer Park.

“This case demonstrates that courts take a dim view of these offences, and offenders will be punished accordingly.”

Milnes, 49, was subsequently charged with driving without due care and attention. He pleaded not guilty, but was convicted after a trial at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 10.

The court was told that Milnes, of Golden Avenue, East Preston, was driving a silver Audi A6 and several passengers alighted from the vehicle onto the live dual carriageway on February 3 this year.

He was fined £692 and was ordered to pay £625 court costs and a £277 surcharge.

Five penalty points were added to his licence.