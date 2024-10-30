Brighton and Hove Albion take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup for the first time since 2011.

Brajan Gruda makes his full debut and Jason Steele takes over in goal.

Mats Wieffer gets a chance to atone for his error that cost Albion the chance to take all three points against Wolves on Saturday (26 October)

Evan Ferguson starts up front and Simon Adingra is also down for a start while there is a rare appearance for Jakub Moder.

Former Albion World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is on the bench for the visitors, as is Mohamed Salah.