One of Brighton’s most potholed roads has finally been resurfaced.

The access road through Stanmer Park was closed for five days from 14 October for a wholesale repair.

Specialist contractors dug up the original road before recycling the existing stones and tarmac with a binder as a base and resurfacing using traditional asphalt with a high recycled content.

Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet member for Sport and Recreation, said: “The Stanmer Park access road was in desperate need of repair, so I’m delighted to see that this long-overdue resurfacing has now been completed.

“It’s already making a huge difference for residents and all park users.

“When parking changes were introduced in 2021, a commitment was made for that money to go towards managing, improving and maintaining the park, so it’s great to see this in action.

“Following a hugely successful National Lottery funded renovation project completed last year, it’s great to see Stanmer Park finally has the access road it deserves. It’s the icing on the cake for this much-loved city park.”



The £400,000 rebuilding and resurfacing work has been funded from the council’s capital funds, along with revenue from car parking changes.