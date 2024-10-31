Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro has returned to training and could feature in the Premier League match at Liverpool on Saturday (2 November).

The Brazil international, who has scored twice in four appearances this season, has missed Albion’s past five games after suffering an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last month.

Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk will also be assessed after two games out while Ferdi Kadioglu may be available after being forced off during the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool at the Amex last night (Wednesday 30 October).

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler spoke about Pedro at a press conference today. He said: “We have to see – he is coming back after a long injury – if he will be an option. But he is back in training.

“We have to see how Lewis is. With Ferdi, it’s not that bad, so hopefully he will also be an option for Saturday.”

Midfielder Matt O’Riley is also back training after having ankle surgery having been injured just minutes into his debut in late August.

The 23-year-old, a summer signing from Celtic, is ahead of schedule in his recovery but there was no indication as to when he will be fit to return.

Brighton have an immediate chance to avenge the midweek cup exit at the hands of Arne Slot’s Reds.

Hürzeler, whose tenure began with a 3-0 win on Merseyside, at Everton, is preparing for his first visit to Anfield.

He said: “I was standing in front of the stadium (before) but it was empty.

“I saw it and it’s also near to Goodison Park so I saw it from outside and some videos from inside.

“It is not on my bucket list as a fan to watch a game there but it will be a great experience for sure.

“As a German, I followed the period of (former Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp, having great memories at Anfield, so I am really looking forward to the atmosphere there.”