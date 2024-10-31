Women have been reporting they’ve been followed by a man who makes sexual remarks to them around the Hanover area.

Two women posted on social media this month, with one identifying the man as someone who has previously been convicted of similar offences nearby.

Because of newly developed privacy law, Brighton and Hove News cannot name the man, who .

Police confirmed they have received one report, and are encouraging anyone else who has experienced similar incidents to come forward.

Inspector Nicola Fisher said: “No one should be made to feel scared, or unable to walk alone, and we are making every effort to ensure the safety of our community.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour, feels unsafe, or has any information to report it. Your reports help us take action to protect our community.”

Police received a report of a woman being followed by a blond-haired man in the Elm Grove area in Brighton on Sunday, October 27.

Officers are actively undertaking checks in the area, including making CCTV enquiries, and we are asking anyone who experiences behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable to report it to police.

You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1095 of 27/10. In an emergency, always dial 999. To remain anonymous, you can also contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.