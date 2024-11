Police have issued a public appeal for help to return a convicted burglar to prison.

Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Lacey Gunn who is wanted on recall to prison?

“The 39-year-old, who has served a sentence for burglary, is suspected of committing further offences.

“Lacey is likely to be in Sussex and was last seen in North Road, Brighton.

“She regularly frequents Brighton and Worthing.

“Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call 101 and quote serial 830 of 18/10.”