An electric bike rider injured an elderly woman in a collision in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Whitehawk Road, Brighton.

“The collision involved an e-bike rider and a pedestrian near the junction with Manor Road at about 5.15pm on Saturday 19 October.

“The pedestrian, a 75-year-old woman, sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment, and has since been discharged.

“Meanwhile the e-bike rider, believed to be a teenage boy, was not injured.

“Officers have spoken with her to provide an update on the investigation and to check her welfare.

“Sussex Police are investigating the incident, and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or call 101, quoting serial 751 of 22/10.”