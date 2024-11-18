Neighbours have objected to a café’s plans to serve alcohol even though the premises used to be a bar.

Fika Ave wants a drinks licence from 9am to 9pm daily for 1 Victoria Grove, in Second Avenue, Hove, the former site of Cameron Contemporary Art.

Fika, which also has sites in Norton Road, Hove, and at Sea Lanes, in Madeira Drive, Brighton, has plans for 40 seats inside the venue and 30 outside, with no plans for off-sales.

The two objections mean that the application will be decided by a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel, made up of three councillors.

The panel is due to reach its decision at a hearing scheduled for Friday (22 November).

One of the objectors, whose details have been redacted by the council, objected to the application because there was another late-night bar, Tapestry, formerly Libation, near by.

The anonymous objector said: “We already deal with considerable noise pollution, not to mention empty glass bottles and vomit outside our home.

“It seems excessive to have two establishments in one residential street serving alcohol into the night.”

Another neighbour, whose details were also redacted, raised concerns about noise from a second venue.

The anonymous objector said: “Fika will be closer to where we live and within this residential area.

“The threat of extra noise, on top of the bar that’s already here, in an already quiet and peaceful residential road, is something I object to.”

The resident asked that all patrons remain inside during the evenings to minimise noise.

Sussex Police have agreed draft “café licence conditions” with Fika, requiring hot and cold food to be available whenever alcohol is on sale.

These draft conditions would require customers to be seated at tables and served by waiting staff. “Vertical drinking” – people standing while they have their drink – would not be allowed.

The panel is due to meet at 10am on Friday (22 November). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.