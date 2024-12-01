A man has died after going into the sea in Hove, police said.

He was brought ashore last Monday (25 November) in the morning as Storm Bert was starting to fade.

Sussex Police said: “On Monday 25 November at around 7.50am, police were alerted to a man in difficulty in the sea off the coast of Hove.

“A 43-year-old man, from Hove, was recovered from the water by emergency services and taken to hospital.

“Sadly, it has been confirmed that he has since died and his next of kin have been informed.”

A file is expected to be passed to the coroner.