Albion have been drawn away at Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup the tie to be played over the weekend of the 10th – 12th January 2025.

The Seagulls and Canaries last met in the FA Cup in 2003 when the original fixture was postponed due to an electrical failure. Norwich won the rearranged tie at Carrow Road

More famously before the teams meet in the quarter final at the Goldstone in 1983 – Albion winning and going on to reach the final